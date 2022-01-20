Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck Launched in India

Toyota has launched the iconic Toyota Hilux pickup truck in the Indian market to cater to the needs of customers seeking an incredible lifestyle utility vehicle that is best suited for off-roading adventure drives on tough terrains, and everyday city use.

The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that is available with two transmission options. The 6-speed MT model produces 204 HP and 420 Nm whereas the 6-speed AT variant churns out 204 HP and 500 Nm. All the variants of the Hilux come with a 4x4 drivetrain.

In terms of safety, the Hilux gets 7 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TC). It also features Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Automatic Hill Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ALSD). As a result of high-levels of in-built safety features, Toyota Hilux was awarded a 5-Star Crash Safety Rating by New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP).

The Hilux truly offers the most advanced experience by beautifully harmonizing performance with glamorous interiors that combines sophistication and practicality with innovation, style and design. The leather seats, soft-touch interiors with metal accents give it a modern and progressive look. To enhance driving comfort the vehicle comes equipped with Front parking sensors to ease parking in tight city conditions. The Tablet style 8" touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay ensures you’re always in control and connected on the go.

Bookings for Toyota Hilux are open and the ex-showroom prices will be announced in March 2022 before the deliveries in April 2022. Customers can either book the car online or visit their nearest Toyota dealership.