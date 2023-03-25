Toyota Hilux Assured Buyback Scheme For Interested Buyers

Toyota has announced an assured buyback scheme for its lifestyle vehicle, the Toyota Hilux.

Customers looking to buy the pickup truck can now choose an attractive low EMI option starting from Rs. 32,886/- or opt for an assured 70% buyback after 3 years, from the date of purchase of Hilux, which is made available exclusively through the Toyota Financial Services. These rollouts have been specially designed keeping in mind the customers’ convenience to own the much-celebrated Hilux in the lifestyle vehicle segment.

In line with Toyota’s Customer First philosophy, aforesaid buying options are curated with an aim to provide an enhanced value proposition for the prospective consumers who desire to purchase the Toyota Hilux, thereby ensuring low cost of ownership. Needless to mention, since its launch, the Hilux had gained enormous appreciation for its great styling and driving comfort.

In addition to a variety of remarkable features coupled with a robust engine, the Hilux also offers exceptional endurance, low maintenance cost, and great practicality for a variety of usage purposes. Furthermore, the Hilux's water wading capability of 700mm makes it suitable for driving through Indian trails, setting new standards in its off-road capability.