Toyota Fortuner Legender Now Available in 4x4 Variant

Toyota Fortuner Legender is now available in the 4x4 variant. The new trim has been launched at INR 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 4x4 model of the Toyota Fortuner Legender is powered by a 2.8 liter diesel engine that produces 204 PS of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It has a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 key features include:

Sharp & Sleek Front Grille with Piano Black Accents

18” Multi-layered Machine Cut Finished Alloy Wheels

Split Quad-LED Headlamps with Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature

Sequential Turn Indicators

Dual Tone Black Roof

Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme

Premium 11 JBL Speakers including Subwoofer

Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel & Console Box

Interior Ambient Illumination (Instrument Panel, Front Door Trim, Front Foot-

well areas)

Superior Suction-based Seat Ventilation System (Front Row)

Rear USB Port

Kick Sensor for Power Back Door

Wireless Smartphone Charger

Sharing his views on the launch of the new 4X4 Legender variant, Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, said, “At TKM, we bring innovations and new products to the market to meet the aspirations of our customers and changing market requirements. The new Legender 4X4 AT variant is another such initiative as many customers expressed a desire for a 4X4 variant for even more enhanced performance. We are hopeful that the customers will be thrilled with the new variant and the top-of-the-line off-roading and city driving capabilities that the Legender provides. We are thankful to them for their tremendous faith and trust in Toyota products over the years. On this occasion, we would also like to wish our customers a happy festive season.”