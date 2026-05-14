Toyota bZ4X Touring Revealed with More Power, Space and Range

Toyota has unveiled the bZ4X Touring, a larger and more powerful version of its electric SUV, designed for family travel and outdoor adventures.

The standout here is performance. The all-wheel-drive variant produces 280 kW (380 hp), making it the most powerful non-GR Toyota yet. It can sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds—impressive for a family-focused EV.

Both FWD and AWD versions use a 74.7 kWh battery pack. The FWD model offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 591 km, while the AWD version delivers up to 528 km. Fast charging from 10–80 percent takes around 28 minutes using a 150 kW DC charger.

Compared to the standard model, the Touring is 140 mm longer, translating to significantly improved practicality. Boot space stands at 669 litres, expanding to 1,718 litres with the rear seats folded. The AWD version can tow up to 1,500 kg, adding to its versatility.

Built on Toyota’s eTNGA platform, the SUV comes equipped with X-MODE and Grip Control for off-road capability, along with a wading depth of up to 500 mm. It also benefits from silicon carbide-based inverter tech, improving efficiency and performance.

Toyota backs the battery with a warranty of up to 10 years or one million kilometres, ensuring long-term peace of mind.