Top 5 Cars Under INR 20 Lakh in 2021 - Hyundai, Tata & More

India is one of the largest auto markets in the world and is growing at a rapid pace, selling more than 2.5 million cars annually. While hatchbacks account for maximum sales, revealing the price conscience buyer’s profile in the country, more and more SUVs are now being preferred, which reveals that the spending capacity is increasing. So much is the interest in feature-packed cars, that most of the automakers are now launching newer cars in the sub INR 20 Lakh* segment. Hence, we have compiled a list of the top 5 cars you can buy in India under INR 20 Lakh*. Here’s the list:

Hyundai Creta

The mid-SUV from Korean carmaker happens to be the best-selling SUV in the country, even outpacing cars cheaper than the Creta. In its second generation now, the Hyundai Creta has been a popular choice among SUV buyers ever since it was first introduced 5 years back and remains a top seller despite increase in competition. In its new avatar, it gets a completely new design and features like a sunroof, wireless charging, BlueLink Connected Suite among others.

Hyundai offers the new Creta with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The other powertrain options include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that can be availed with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission. The Hyundai Creta's prices start at INR 9.99 lakh* in the Indian market. It goes up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Tata Safari

Tata Motors has reintroduced the Safari brand in India renaming the Gravitas SUV, which was an extended version of the Harrier and now gets a third row of seating. The Tata Safari carries the same Harrier looks with considerable change in the roofline, increased height and enlarged rear overhang. In terms of length, the Safari is longer and taller than the Harrier by 63 mm and 80 mm, respectively. While the new Safari's dashboard design is similar to the Harrier, it gets Oyster White upholstery, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof and electronic handbrake as some changes.

When it comes to the engine, the Tata Safari is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine like Harrier. This engine can produce 170 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed auto gearbox. It is initially being offered only as two-wheel drive SUV, while the Four-wheel drive and electric versions are in the offing in future. The prices of the Tata Safari starts at INR 14.69 Lakh*.

Honda City

In a world of SUVs, it’s a surprise that a sedan has made it to our list. Truth be told, there are many buyers who don’t want to go for a sedan against a SUV. Having said that, mid-size sedans still hold a charm among buyers who want themselves to be chauffeur driven, or still see sedans as more upmarket than SUVs. Also, due to added boot space, practicality is also a factor that pushes buyers for mid-size sedans and the Honda City is one such product. The new city is being offered with petrol and diesel engine options, both 1.5 litre units.

Apart from the engine itself, the Honda City promises class leading cabin space and mileage, making it a promising product. Features wise, the Honda City gets latest Honda infotainment system with touchscreen and Alexa Voice Commands, automatic climate control, among many other features. The 5th gen Honda City goes up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris and has a starting price of INR 11 lakh*.

MG Hector

The MG Hector was introduced as India’s first Internet Car and recently got an update alongside an additional 7-seater model under the Hector Plus moniker. There are three seating options – a 5-seater, a 6-seater with captain seats and a 7-seater with bench type seat in the middle row. MG, however, calls the third row seating of the 6 and 7 seater variants apt only for kids and not adults, especially for longer travel periods. Both these 3rd row seaters are sold under the Hector Plus brand name, but essentially carries everything from the Hector itself. The pricing of the SUV starts at INR 12.89 Lakh*.

The Hector comes with updated features like automatic tailgate, panoramic sunroof, a Chit-Chat i-SMART Next Gen interface, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment and tyre pressure monitoring system along with exiting feature list. Engine wise, there’s 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine on offer. The petrol engine also gets a mild hybrid variant. MG is offering a manual and a DCT gearbox alongside a recently added CVT unit. Hector is the brand’s first offering in India and is priced reasonably, considering the amount of features it offers.

Mahindra Thar

Last on our list the Mahindra Thar SUV. It’s a bit of unconventional product in the long list of urban SUVs and sedans, especially considering its best suited for 2 adults and is more of a lifestyle vehicle. However, given the kind of waiting period it is commanding in the market, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the new Thar is giving a hard fight to conventional cars. The all-new model was recently launched wearing a completely new skin, added features and new cabin design, new set of engines and much more.

The new Thar gets a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2 diesel engine option, while there’s a manual and automatic gearbox options to choose from in both the engine options. The Thar gets 4WD system as standard in is available in LX and AX variant lineup. There’s also a choice between hard top, fixed soft top, and removable soft top to choose from. Pricing wise, the new Thar starts at INR 12.10 lakh* for the AX Optional version.

*Ex showroom price