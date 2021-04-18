These 5 Maruti Models Made Up One-Third of PV Sales in FY2021

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has dominated the top-selling cars list for the past few years. The carmaker has now revealed that models like the Swift, Baleno, WagonR, Alto and Dzire have been top-selling cars in FY2021. The Maruti Swiftt grabbed the first position in the list of best-selling cars of FY2021 as the carmaker has sold over 1.72 lakh units. Maruti Swift was followed by the company’s premium hatchback, Baleno, with total sales of almost 1.63 lakh units.

In third position comes the WagonR with Maruti retailing over 1.60 lakh units of the tallboy hatchback. The carmaker’s former champion and the most affordable hatchback, Alto, registered a total sales of 1.59 lakh units, putting it in fourth position, followed by Dzire in fifth position with 1.28 lakh units sold. According to the carmaker, the models mentioned above contributed to almost 30 per cent of overall passenger vehicle sales in FY2021.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said

“We are thankful to our customers for their continued trust in Maruti Suzuki. 2020 brought in fresh challenges to the economy, but customer’s trust remained unchanged. Alongside the year also brought new opportunities to innovate and connect with the customer. We strengthened our digital presence to cater to changing needs of the new tech-savvy customers. We along with our partners and stakeholders focused on rebuilding customer confidence. Initiatives like Smart finance and Subscribe helped bring positivity to the market.”

The carmaker has managed to maintain over 50 per cent of the market share in the highly competitive Indian automobile market. The automaker has grabbed all the top five spots in India since FY2018. Maruti Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire have been the top-selling cars for all these four years.

A few weeks back, the carmaker introduced the new facelift model of Swift. The carmaker has made subtle cosmetic and feature updates on the outside and inside. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol mill, which develops 90PS of peak power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

