Three 2024 Mazda Cars Qualify for Highest Honors at IIHS

The 2024 Mazda 3 sedan, Mazda 3 hatchback and Mazda CX-30 earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The two Mazda 3 models are small cars, while the CX-30 is a small SUV.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn a good rating in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and only an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test is necessary.

The Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback both meet the requirements for the higher-tier award with all standard equipment. The standard front crash prevention system earns superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Two separate headlight variations are offered with different trims, one rated good and the other rated acceptable.

The CX-30 also qualifies for the “plus” with standard equipment. All models come with a front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in the daytime and nighttime tests, and the two available headlight variations both earn good ratings.

