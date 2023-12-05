This Porsche Factory Produces its 2 Millionth Car - Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

Employees at the Porsche site in Saxony are celebrating a special production milestone. The two-millionth Porsche to be built in Leipzig – a Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid in Madeira Gold Metallic – left the production line.

The high-performance sedan is now on its way to a customer in Dubai. The Panamera model line has been in operation in Leipzig since 2009. “The success story of our Leipzig location is closely linked to the Panamera,” says Gerd Rupp, Chairman of the Management Board of Porsche Leipzig GmbH. “Like the location itself, the model represents growth and change.”

From 2009, the Panamera was initially built and painted within the Porsche Group. The assembly plant first opened in 2002, and when it was expanded into a full factory it turned the Panamera into a ‘true Leipziger’, with production of the second generation starting in 2016. In November 2013, the first body construction plant and paint shop started production at the location.

Porsche is an important economic driver and employer in the central German region, with the factory employing more than 4,400 people. In recent years, the factory has evolved into a centre of expertise for electromobility. In future, it will be possible to manufacture three types of powertrain – combustion, electric and hybrid drives – flexibly on a single line.