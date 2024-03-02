This Large 7-Seater MPV is XPENG's Flagship Model for China

Xpeng, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, announced the official launch of the Xpeng X9 large 7-seater MPV, a flagship model built on its next-generation technology architecture SEPA2.0, for the Chinese market.

Empowered by the cutting-edge SEPA2.0 architecture, the Xpeng X9 redefines the conventional norms of MPV models in the market. With industry-leading innovations in design, intelligence, space, handling and safety, the X9 seamlessly meets the varied needs of every family member, ushering in a new era of automotive excellence. Created as an ultra-smart large 7-seater, the Xpeng X9 can “transform” into a spacious 4-seater SUV with just one click, providing a driving experience more comfortable than an MPV and greater flexibility than an SUV.

Unrivaled intelligence

The Xpeng X9, equipped with Xpeng’s full-scenario XNGP ADAS and next-generation smart in-car operating system, XOS Tianji, revolutionizes and spearheads intelligent technology in China.

XNGP ADAS can handle multiple driving scenarios from starting the car through parking at a destination, regardless of the high-definition (HD) map coverage availability. With XNGP, Xpeng has achieved the ultimate form of ADAS before fully autonomous driving is realized.

XOS Tianji offers a comprehensive suite of smart in-car functionality, transforming the intelligent cabin in the era of AI large models. It features multi-tasking on a single screen, a customizable XDock, real-time SR (surrounding reality) display, all-round safety warnings, and an AI-empowered smart voice assistant. XOS Tianji stands as a sophisticated in-car companion and automotive expert for daily use.

Luxurious, spacious interior

The Xpeng X9 is designed to meet the needs of both individual and family travel, offering class-leading in-car floor space of 7.7mtr sq. Even with seven passengers on board, it can accommodate camping and sports equipment. The third-row seats can be electrically folded with a single click, expanding the boot space to an impressive 2,554L – spacious enough for 29 20″ suitcases.

Beyond its in-car hot and cold smart refrigerator, 21.4″ family infotainment system display, and zero-gravity reclining sofas, the Xpeng X9 also introduces the world’s first wrap-around integrated central AC, providing a quiet and gentle breeze – all of which enable the X9 to cater to every passenger’s needs in the car.

Enhanced safety

Forged by the world’s largest mass-produced die-casting machine with 12,000 tons of clamping force, the Xpeng X9 adopts the industry’s first front- and rear-integrated aluminum die-casting body structure with an impressive torsional rigidity of 46,000 N·m/deg. Also, the Xpeng X9 features a 2,000 MPa safety cage and incorporates 19 ring-shaped safety designs. Its body structure is a fusion of various high-strength steels and lightweight aluminum materials, satisfying the safety standards of China, the US and Europe for rear collisions.