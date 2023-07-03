This is India's First Electric Truck for the Global Market

Tresa Motors has unveiled its first electric Truck, the Model V0.1, built on its groundbreaking Axial Flux Motor Platform: FLUX350. Designed for the global market, the unveil showcases Tresa Motors' revolutionary take on the industrial design, axial flux powertrain and safe battery packs for the medium and heavy electric truck. This development stands as a testament to Tresa's unwavering commitment to innovation and its vision for a future driven by sustainable transportation solutions.

Currently, India has a fleet of 2.8 million trucks, contributing to 60% of emissions, highlighting the urgent needs for zero emissions medium and heavy trucks. With the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy in 2024 and increasing fuel costs, the time is ripe for a shift towards medium and heavy electric trucks. Tresa Motors aims to spearhead this transition by providing safe, innovative, and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional diesel trucks, with lowest total cost of ownership. Tresa Motors strives to transition India’s 2.8 million trucks to electric, one at a time.

At the core of Tresa's trucks lies its Axial Flux Motor technology, called FLUX350, delivering upto 350kW continuous power, making Tresa the only Indian OEM with this kind of power output. Axial Flux motors are renowned for their compact size and light-weight nature. Entirely developed in India, and with a handful of axial flux motors manufacturers in the world, this places Tresa Motors at the forefront of global innovation.

Months of intensive simulations in ANSYS and MATLAB were conducted to fine-tune hundreds of parameters before embarking on the manufacturing process. This rigorous approach showcases Tresa Motors' commitment to designing and engineering products with first principles.

Tresa Motors' Medium and Heavy Electric Trucks, represents a major leap forward in the commercial vehicle industry, offering unmatched power, efficiency, and environmental benefits. This Made in India product showcases the brand’s strong commitment to fostering local talent and driving economic growth. With this launch, Tresa Motors is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle landscape in India and beyond. Tresa Motors will be hosting the physical launch of Model V in the second quarter of FY2023.