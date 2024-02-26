This Heavily Armoured Go-Anywhere Vehicle is Fully Road Legal

GOAT Tactical Vehicles USA has unleashed a game-changer onto the civilian market with its latest innovation: the Atlas Civilian APC. This heavily-armored behemoth, built upon the formidable Ford F-550 Super Duty platform, is not just a feat of engineering prowess but also a testament to the fusion of military-grade protection and civilian accessibility.

Standing tall at 97.5 inches and stretching to an impressive length of 249 inches, the Atlas Civilian APC commands attention wherever it roams. Powered by Ford's robust 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine, delivering a staggering 330 horsepower and 750 ft-lbs of torque, this machine is a force to be reckoned with on any terrain. Its ten-speed automatic transmission seamlessly channels power to navigate inclines as steep as 31 degrees, ford through waters as deep as 31.5 inches, and traverse slopes with gradients of up to 16.7 degrees. With a payload capacity exceeding 3,300 pounds and a range of 400 miles courtesy of its 39-gallon fuel tank, the Atlas Civilian APC ensures both power and endurance in equal measure.

However, it's not just brawn that sets this vehicle apart; it's the impenetrable armor that encases its occupants, earning it a coveted CEN B6 armor rating. From bulletproof windows to fortified floor and fuel-cell protection, every inch of the Atlas Civilian APC is engineered to withstand the most hostile of environments. Equipped with armor-overlap doors, HD hinges, and engine and radiator protection, this vehicle can shrug off assaults from 7.62 and 5.56 assault rifle rounds, as well as withstand explosions from grenades and small IEDs.

But perhaps the most remarkable feat of the Atlas Civilian APC is its legality on American roads. Unlike its military counterparts deployed overseas, this civilian edition is fully road legal in all 50 states, offering peace of mind to its occupants without compromising on mobility. With seating for up to 12 passengers and a plethora of customizable options, including exterior color choices and interior configurations, each Atlas Civilian APC is a bespoke creation tailored to the unique needs and preferences of its owner.

Source