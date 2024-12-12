Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Wins ‘Performance Car of the Year’ in China

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, the brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) to carry the N badge, has been crowned ‘Performance Car of the Year’ for 2025 at the prestigious China Car of the Year (COTY) Awards.

The China COTY Awards, established in 2012, are highly regarded for their fairness and authority. A panel of 48 automotive journalists and key opinion leaders rigorously evaluates entries across seven categories, including the coveted ‘Performance Car of the Year.’

The IONIQ 5 N stood out for its innovative features and exceptional performance, securing its place as a Top 10 finalist in early November. It later advanced to the Top 3, surpassing competitors like Lynk & Co and Mercedes-Benz before claiming the title. The judges’ rigorous test drives and evaluations covered a pool of 112 models across various categories.

Hyundai’s N brand, launched at the 2023 Shanghai International Motor Show, plays a crucial role in the company’s EV and high-performance strategy for the Chinese market. By offering cars like the Elantra N and IONIQ 5 N, alongside engaging initiatives like track day events, Hyundai continues to strengthen its presence in the world’s largest automotive market.

The IONIQ 5 N’s win reaffirms Hyundai’s commitment to innovation, performance, and its growing dominance in the EV segment.