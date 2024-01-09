This Has Been The Best Selling Small Car in Germany in 2023

The Opel Corsa has successfully defended its title as the most popular small car in Germany. According to official data published by the Federal Office for Motor Traffic (KBA), the Corsa was the best-selling vehicle in the B segment for the third time in a row in 2023.

Total new registrations of almost 54,000 ensured that the small car from Rüsselsheim took first place in its segment. This represents an increase of around 7 per cent compared to 2022 and also means that Corsa registrations reached their highest level since 2016. According to preliminary internal results every fourth newly registered Corsa was a battery-electric Opel Corsa Electric.

Elsewhere, the Vauxhall Corsa remains equally popular in the UK where it was the best-selling supermini for the third year in a row, according to the 2023 new car registration figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). With 40,816 units sold, the Corsa not only proved to be the most popular supermini on the market in 2023 but was also the country’s third best-selling car overall. It outsold the second best-selling model in the supermini segment by 55.5% (14,568 cars).

Since its premiere in 1982, well over 14.5 million units of the Corsa have been sold worldwide. Last year, Opel launched the new edition of the bestseller – with the characteristic Opel Vizor brand face, intuitive cockpit design, new Intelli-Lux LED® Matrix Light and numerous other top technologies. In the auto motor und sport readers’ choice award “autonis”, the Corsa was named “Best New Design of 2023” in the “Small Car” category.