This 700 km Volvo EV Truck Could Change Long-Haul Forever

Volvo Trucks has announced a multi-billion SEK investment in next-generation powertrains, reinforcing its push towards a net-zero future by 2040.

The highlight is a new long-range electric truck capable of up to 700 km on a single charge, aimed squarely at long-haul routes traditionally dominated by diesel. It will join Volvo’s growing electric lineup, which has already crossed 6,000 units across more than 50 countries. Production is set to take place in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Ghent, Belgium, with a phased rollout beginning in 2026.

Alongside electrification, Volvo is also advancing combustion technology. A new 13-litre engine platform will underpin both diesel (D13) and gas (G13) engines, engineered to run on renewable fuels such as biodiesel and biogas.

Looking further ahead, Volvo has already begun real-world testing of hydrogen combustion engines, with a commercial launch targeted before 2030.

Production of these combustion engines will be handled at the Skövde plant in Sweden, with sales expected to begin from the third quarter of 2026.