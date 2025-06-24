Thief Wrecks C8 Corvette Z06 in Failed Dealership Heist

In a bizarre failed heist in South Los Angeles, a would-be thief crashed a brand-new C8 Corvette Z06 into a dealership’s showroom window—only to get the $100K+ supercar stuck halfway out.

Caught on camera by PMTVLA, the suspect reportedly broke into the showroom near the USC campus by smashing a smaller window using a rented electric scooter. Once inside, he located the keys, fired up the Z06’s mighty V8, and attempted a dramatic Hollywood-style escape.

Unfortunately for him, glass in real life doesn’t shatter like it does in movies. The Corvette’s front bumper took the hit, but the glass only cracked at the base, holding firm at the top. The result? The car jammed into the steel divider between the panes and couldn’t make it outside.

His stunt drew the attention of a USC campus officer, who promptly gave chase and apprehended the suspect. LAPD arrived shortly after to take him into custody.

While the car suffered serious damage, the botched theft raises serious questions about dealership security, particularly how easily keys were accessed. Dealerships have increasingly become targets in recent years, and this incident underscores the need for stricter overnight key storage protocols.

As for the C8 Z06? It didn’t get very far, but it sure made headlines for the wrong reasons.

