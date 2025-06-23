Tesla’s Long-Awaited India Launch Begins with Model Y and Showrooms

Tesla is all set to begin its India journey with the launch of its first showrooms in Mumbai and New Delhi by mid-July. The American EV giant will debut operations with the Model Y, which will be imported from Tesla’s Shanghai plant.

The Model Y heading to India is expected to be offered in a single-motor rear-wheel-drive variant. Tesla has already imported five units for homologation and testing, with customs documents showing a declared value of ₹27.70 lakh per unit. However, with India’s steep 70% import duty on EVs under $40,000, the final price could rise to over ₹48 lakh.

Alongside the cars, Tesla has also brought in Supercharger hardware, spare parts, merchandise, and accessories from its global supply network, including the US, China, and the Netherlands.

With its first retail presence in India just weeks away, Tesla’s long-awaited entry marks a significant milestone in the country’s premium EV landscape.

Source: ET Auto via Team-BHP