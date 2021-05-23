Jaw Dropping 0-100 kmph Time of 1.1 secs for Tesla Roadster SpaceX Kit

Tesla is one of the biggest names in electric mobility space around the world. The automaker is known for making premium and agile electric cars. Back in 2017, Tesla revealed the second-gen Roadster. The most striking thing about the Roadster was its 0-100kmph timing, which was claimed to be 1.9 seconds. This made the Tesla Roadster the first production car to sprint from 0-100 kmph under two seconds. Now, as per recent reports, the carmaker could introduce the SpaceX package for the Roadster that could help the Tesla EV achieve 100 kmph mark from standstill in just 1.1 seconds.

Right now, an unreleased Tesla Roadster is on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum, and there’s a new information panel placed in front of the car. Someone has managed to click a picture of the panel, which reveals that the new SpaceX package for Tesla Roadster can propel the electric sedan from 0-100kmph in just 1.1 seconds.

The Tesla website officially lists the time for Roadster non-SpaceX package as 1.9 seconds. If the carmaker manages to achieve the lower figure, the Tesla Roadster will become the world’s fastest accelerating car. To achieve this ferocious acceleration, the automaker is reportedly using cold air rocket thrusters placed at the rear of the vehicle. Elon Musk has previously mentioned that these could improve the overall performance of the Roadster, and it would be positioned behind the number plate of each model.

As many of you may know, Tesla looks all set to enter India in the coming time. The first Tesla car to be launched in our market will be the Model 3. As per reports, the automaker is setting up its headquarters in Mumbai, while the production facility will be based in Karnataka. The India-spec Tesla Model 3 will derive power from a lithium-ion battery with a dual electric motor. The entry-level model of the electric sedan will offer a range of 402.3km in one full charge and can sprint from 0-100 in 5.3 seconds. The automaker is also likely to offer the Model 3 Long Range trim, which will offer a total range of 518km and can go from 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds.