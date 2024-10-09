New Tesla Cybertruck Recall Affects Over 27,000 Units

Tesla has issued a recall affecting more than 27,000 Cybertrucks due to a delay in the rearview camera display, marking the fifth recall for the highly anticipated model. The issue, which impacts Cybertrucks produced between November 2023 and September 2024, causes the rearview camera image to take up to 6 to 8 seconds to appear on the dashboard—significantly longer than the 2 seconds required by U.S. safety regulations. This delay increases the risk of collisions when reversing.

Despite the camera issue, Tesla reassures drivers that they can still reverse safely by using traditional methods like shoulder checks and side mirrors. The problem was discovered during an internal audit in September 2024, and although there have been no reported accidents, Tesla found 45 warranty claims and four field reports related to the issue.

Tesla will resolve the problem through an over-the-air software update, eliminating the need for service center visits. Affected owners can use Tesla's recall lookup tool to check if their vehicle is included in this latest recall.

