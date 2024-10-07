Tesla Developing New Batteries for Robotaxi, Cybertruck, and Other EVs

Tesla is ramping up its battery game with plans to introduce four new versions of its 4680 battery cells by 2026. These next-gen batteries are expected to power key future models, including the much-anticipated Robotaxi and an updated Cybertruck.

The new battery cells, dubbed NC05, NC20, NC30, and NC50, will focus on improving energy density, battery range, and charging speeds. Tesla's ambitious goal is to overcome production challenges by utilizing a dry cathode technology, which promises to be more efficient and eco-friendly.

While scaling up 4680 production remains challenging, Tesla has made significant strides, currently producing half a million cells per day. However, the new dry cathode cells have faced setbacks with low production yields, causing concerns over whether the process will be viable long-term. Yet, Tesla remains committed to leading the battery technology race, aiming to secure its spot atop the EV market by offering more affordable electric cars.

Also read: Tesla Semi Set for European Debut at IAA 2024

With competitors like Ford, GM, and Hyundai closing in, Tesla’s innovations are crucial to maintaining its market dominance. The next-gen 4680 cells, paired with Tesla's vertical integration strategy, could be key to staying ahead as new budget-friendly EVs hit the road.

Source