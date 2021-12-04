Tata Ultra Urban Electric Buses Delivered to Ahmedabad Janmarg Ltd

Strengthening its commitment towards promoting sustainable mobility, Tata Motors delivered 60 best-in-class electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL). The Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC buses were flagged off at the Sabarmati River Front Event Centre, Ahmedabad by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel and Shri Kiritkumar Parmar, Hon’ble Mayor of Ahmedabad, in the presence of dignitaries from the Gujarat State Government, AJL and Tata Motors.

The 24-seater zero-emission buses have been supplied under the FAME II initiative by means of a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) with AJL and will run on Ahmedabad’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. Tata Motors will also be setting up the required charging infrastructure and support systems to ensure the smooth functioning of the buses.

Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC electric buses are powered by full-electric drivetrains, with a maximum power of 328 hp and a maximum torque of 3000 Nm. Their roomy interiors come with plush interior lighting and can be customised as per application and regulations.

Designed to provide a fatigue-free driving experience without clutch and gear shifting, the Ultra Urban 9/9 e-buses also come equipped with a regenerative braking system, new-generation telematics and a high-security Intelligent Transport System(ITS) to offer smooth and efficient operations.

According to AJL, the new buses will cater to the newly developing areas of Ahmedabad city and the new airport route. It will offer a comfortable travel experience for the passengers and zero-emission mobility for all the residents of Ahmedabad. Tata Motors has been a trusted partner and has delivered the electric buses as per the requirement. AJL is confident that this association will further strengthen its relationship with the company.