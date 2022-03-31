Tata Tigor EV Goes on Sale in Nepal

Tata Motors, in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., is all set to excite the electric vehicle market in Nepal with the launch of the Tata Tigor EV. Starting today, the Tigor EV deliveries will commence across the country.

Following in the footsteps of its ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) sibling, the Tata Tigor EV has also been lauded by GNCAP with a 4-star rating for adult (12.00 points out of 17.00) and child (37.24 points out of 49.00) occupant protection.

Set to scale new heights in the dynamic world of electric mobility, the Tigor EV features Tata Motors’ proprietary high voltage EV architecture, Ziptron, and is built on the three strong pillars of Technology, Comfort, and Safety. The vehicles are now on display at showrooms and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Tigor EV price in Nepal: