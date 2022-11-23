Tata Tigor EV Gets Multiple New Features Including Cruise Control

Tata Motors has updated the Tigor EV by implementing a bunch of new features in the electric sedan. The car now comes with 10 smart features including cruise control, that further accentuate the EV's premium appeal.

The new Tata Tigor EV has a claimed range of 315 km. It comes with new additions like Leatherette upholstery, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Rain Sensing wipers, Auto Headlamps and Cruise Control. It also offers more tech experience to customers with smart enhancements like Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology- Zconnect, Smartwatch Connectivity, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit which will be offered as standard across the range.

Tata Motors is extending a free-of-cost feature update pack to current Tigor EV owners through a software update. Customers can get their vehicles upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. Additionally, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a Smartwatch connectivity upgrade. This service can be availed by visiting any Tata Motors’ authorized service center starting 20th December, 2022.

The Tata Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67-rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof.