Tata Tiago NRG Gets a New XT Variant on its First Anniversary

Tata Tiago NRG is now avaialble in a new XT variant in the Indian market. This addition has been made to celebrate the car's first anniversary. With this launch, the Tata Tiago NRG is now available in 2 variants - XT and XZ.

The new Tata Tiago NRG XT variant comes with new 14” Hyperstyle Wheels, 3.5” Infotainment System by HarmanTM, Steering Mounted Controls, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Fog Lamps and many other features along with carrying forward the NRG design elements such as High Ground Clearance of 181 mm, Rugged Claddings, Infinity Black Roof with Roof Rails & Charcoal Black Interiors.

Adding to the celebration, Tata Motors also announced the upgradation of its existing Tiago XT variant with the addition of new features to make it a more exciting proposition. These include 14” Hyperstyle Wheels, height adjustable driver seat, rear parcel shelf and others. These features will be available across the XT range including Tiago XT, XTA and XT iCNG.

The company has also introduced an optional Rhythm pack for the Tiago XT petrol variant that includes features such as a 7" touchscreen infotainment system, rear camera and 4 tweeters. The Rhythm pack can be obtained by paying an additional cost of INR 30,000 over the new XT trim.

Furthermore, the new XT trim features the introduction of the Midnight Plum color along with the existing Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue and Flame Red colour options.