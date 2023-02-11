Tata Tiago EV Price Revised, Launch Price Ends

The Tata Tiago EV price at the time of the launch was limited to only the first 20,000 customers which meant that Tata Motors is likely to revise the figures at a later date. Well, that date is here as the company has announced the new prices of its electric hatchback, the Tiago EV.

The Tata Tiago EV is now available at a starting price of Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This price increase of Rs 20,000 across all the variants has been kept to a minimum, so that the Tiago EV remains an attractive proposition for new customers looking to buy an Exciting, Effortless and Eco-friendly premium hatchback.

The Tata Tiago EV is the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, which are usually available in more premium cars. It comes with two options of battery packs and four different charging solutions, enabling customers to choose the combination that best serves their mobility needs.