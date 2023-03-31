Tata Tiago EV is the official partner of IPL 2023. Continuing this association for the sixth consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tata Motors will leverage this prestigious platform to increase awareness of EVs, while showcasing and driving engagement for its recently launched premium electric hatch – the Tiago EV. The Tata IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31st, 2023.

This year’s matches will also play host to the exciting Tiago EV Electric Striker Award – where the player with highest strike rate of the match will take home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of INR 1,00,000. Furthermore, the Tiago EV Electric Striker of the Season will get a chance to drive home a brand new Tata Tiago.ev. Additionally, each time the ball hits the Tiago EV car on display, Tata Motors will donate INR 5,00,000 towards enhancing the biodiversity of Coffee Plantations in Karnataka by planting saplings.

Rewarding the early adopters of EVs for their continued trust in the brand, Tata Motors will gratify Tata EV owners by offering tickets to select matches. Tata EV owners will also get to be a part of some exciting engagement activities on-ground and few lucky owners will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of presenting an award to some of the world’s finest cricketers.