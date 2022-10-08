Tata Tiago EV Booking Details Announced - Date, Amount & More

Tata Tiago EV was recently launched in India at a special introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, Tata Motors has also announced the booking details of its latest electric vehicle.

Tata Tiago EV bookings will open at 12 pm on 10 Oct 2022. Interested buyers can reserve the car either by visiting any authorised dealership or online. The booking amount set by the company is Rs 21,000. Test drives will commence in December whereas deliveries will start from January 2023.

It is to be noted that the special introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) is applicable only for the first 10,000 customers, out of which 2000 will be reserved for the current owners of the Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

Tata Tiago EV is offered in multiple combinations of IP67-rated battery packs and charging options including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an estimated MIDC range of 250km.