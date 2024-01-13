Tata Starts Production of Passenger Vehicles at its Plant Acquired from Ford India

In a momentous development for Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, India's renowned automotive giant, the company has officially initiated the production of passenger vehicles at its factory in Sanand, Gujarat. The facility, previously owned by Ford India, stands as a testament to TPEM's commitment to advancing India's electric mobility landscape.

The inauguration of this cutting-edge factory was marked by the unveiling of the first Tata-branded car manufactured at this world-class facility. The event witnessed the presence of TPEM Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra, along with key leaders from the Passenger and Electric Vehicles divisions.

Strategically located in the industrial hub of GIDC Sanand, the facility benefits from a robust network of suppliers, ensuring seamless operations. Tata Motors acquired this expansive 460-acre site from Ford India on January 10, 2023. This establishment represents Tata Motors' second plant in Gujarat, dedicated to the production of both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) models.

The state-of-the-art plant comprises four primary units: Stamping, Body Construction, Paint, and Final Assembly. Each of these units is equipped with advanced automation and cutting-edge technology, guaranteeing precision manufacturing. The implementation of several world-class technologies at this facility sets a new benchmark within the automotive industry.

TPEM's foray into electric mobility aligns with the broader industry trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions. The company's investment in advanced manufacturing facilities reflects its dedication to pioneering innovation and shaping the future of the automotive sector in India. As TPEM begins production at the Sanand facility, the company looks poised to play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.