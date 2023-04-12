Tata Safari Facelift Spy Shots With Its Competitor Mahindra XUV700

Spy shots of the facelifted Tata Safari have emerged online, showcasing the car being tested alongside its main competitor, the Mahindra XUV700. The pictures were taken during a testing session on Indian roads.

The Tata Safari facelift appears to feature several updates to its design, including a revised front grille and new headlamps. Additionally, the car would receive some changes to its rear bumper and tail lights. It is being anticipated that the facelift model of the Tata Harrier would also come equipped with the same updates.

Under the hood, the Safari is expected to continue to be powered by the same 2.0-liter diesel engine as the current model. However, it's possible that Tata could make some improvements to the engine's performance and efficiency.

It's worth noting that while the spy shots of the Tata Safari facelift provide a glimpse of what's to come, the final version of the car may differ from what's seen in the pictures. More details and information are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

