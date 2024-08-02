Tata Punch's Swift Journey to 4 Lakh Sales Milestone

Tata Punch has crossed the 4 lakh unit sales mark in just 34 months, setting a new record among SUVs. Launched in October 2021, the Punch sold its first 1 lakh units in 10 months, doubling sales in the next 9 months. By December 2023, Tata Motors had sold 3 lakh units.

From January to June 2024, the Punch dominated the sales charts, outperforming popular models from Maruti Suzuki. The sub-compact SUV segment grew 75% year-on-year, with Tata Punch capturing a 68% market share in FY2024.

The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, available with a 5-speed manual or AMT, and also offers CNG variants with Tata's dual-cylinder technology. CNG variants contributed to 30% of the brand's growth, while the Punch.ev holds a 17.7% market share. The petrol variant leads with 53% of total sales, followed by CNG at 33% and EV at 14%.

Speaking on this accomplishment, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has always been known for its deep understanding of the Indian consumer. This attribute enables us to create disruptive yet highly functional products. With the Punch, we not only introduced the Indian market to a new sub-segment but also successfully democratized the SUV attributes by offering a comprehensive package in a compact footprint. We are elated that the Punch has resonated so well with the Indian consumers and has progressively found a loyal customer base, who have become its biggest brand ambassadors. We take great pride in crossing this milestone and are confident that the next 1 Lakh will be achieved even faster.”