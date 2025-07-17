Tata Punch Races Past 6 Lakh Sales in India

Tata Motors has announced a major milestone for the Punch, which has crossed the 6 lakh unit mark in under four years—making it India’s fastest SUV to achieve this feat. Launched in October 2021, the Punch pioneered the sub-compact SUV segment and quickly became a favorite among first-time buyers and urban explorers alike.

The Punch’s appeal lies in its 5-star safety, bold styling, and a wide range of powertrain options—Petrol, CNG, and EV. It now contributes to 36% of Tata’s total passenger vehicle sales and commands a 38% share in its segment. Notably, 70% of its ICE buyers are first-time car owners, while 25% of Punch.ev buyers are women.

To celebrate the milestone, Tata Motors has rolled out a new campaign titled “India Ki SUV”, honouring the growing tribe of Indians who’ve embraced the Punch as a symbol of ambition and confidence. The model was India’s highest-selling car in 2024, and its presence is evenly spread across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, reinforcing its mass appeal.

With over 20 automotive awards under its belt and consistent double-digit growth, the Punch stands tall as a segment-defining SUV that has truly redefined first-time car ownership in India.