Tata Begins Production of Harrier EV, Deliveries from July

Tata Motors has officially begun production of the all-new Harrier EV. The company is readying the new electric vehicle for nationwide deliveries starting July 2025.

Assembled at the brand’s state-of-the-art facility in Pune, the Harrier EV has already generated a strong buzz in the market. It will be offered in two drive options – Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) and Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) – catering to both performance seekers and daily commuters.

Buyers can choose from four standout colours: Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, and Pure Grey. Also on offer is the bold STEALTH Edition, featuring a matte black exterior and all-black interior for those craving a more aggressive look.

Based on Tata’s next-gen acti.ev+ platform, the Harrier.ev packs a potent dual-motor setup in the QWD variant, delivering class-leading torque and acceleration. It also debuts a host of segment-first and world-first features, including a Harman display powered by Samsung Neo QLED, Dolby Atmos audio, and a 540° Surround View system that even reveals what’s under the vehicle.