Tata Punch Becomes Fastest SUV to Reach 1 Lakh Sales Mark

Tata Motors has rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of Tata Punch from its manufacturing facility in Pune. The Tata Punch has set a new benchmark in the industry by becoming the first SUV to achieve this milestone in a span of 10 months, since its launch in October 2021.

Tata Punch is the youngest member of the ‘New Forever’ range and comes with remarkable features such as a 7-inch touchscreen system, digital instrument cluster, auto AC, automatic headlights, connected car tech, and cruise control. Offering the agility of a hatch with the DNA of an SUV, Tata Punch has been a part of the top 10 highest-selling cars in India consistently.

Since its launch in 2021, Tata Punch is known for its distinctive personas that embrace diversity while remaining committed to its vibe. The Punch offers a wide array of options at different price points to choose from, catering to a wide spectrum of consumer needs. Punch sales were the highest ever in July’22 at 11,007 units.

Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, it delivers an outstanding fuel efficiency of 18.82 kmpl in Manual and 18.97 in AMT. Offered in both MT and AMT transmission options, the Punch is India’s safest sub-compact SUV with 5 Star GNCAP rating. The car is available in 8 colors, as well as in dual tone options. With features such as projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic temperature control, semi-digital instrument cluster amongst other features, the Punch aims at providing the utmost comfort. Furthermore, it also includes the iRA connected car technology, which offers over 25 features, making the car a complete package for its customers.