Tata Nexon EV Prime With Multiple New Features Launched in India

Tata Motors has added a new variant to the Nexon EV lineup to further enhance the overall ownership experience of the electric vehicle. Christened as the Tata Nexon EV Prime, the new trim comes with multiple high-end and smart features.

The Tata Nexon EV Prime is equipped with interesting features such as the Multi-Mode Regen, Automatic Brake Lamp Activation on Regen, Cruise Control, Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), Smartwatch integrated connectivity feature, and Charging Timeout of 110 seconds.

Tata Motors has also announced that these new features will be made available to the existing Nexon EV owners via a software update. The process will begin on July 25 at no extra cost. To ensure a seamless transition, Tata Motors will roll-out an educative programme for customers soon. Subsequent software updates to all existing owners will be on a paid basis.

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.,“The Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch. It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65%. With the Nexon EV Prime we expect to further strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings New Forever. Further with this software update to current owners we are setting new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience.”

The Tata Nexon EV Prime is said to deliver an ARAI certified range of 312 kms on a single charge. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high-capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery and motor.