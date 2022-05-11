Tata Nexon EV Max Launched, Offers An Impressive 437 km Range

Tata Motors has launched the long-range variant of its highly popular and successful electric vehicle - the Nexon EV. Christened as the Tata Nexon EV Max, this model is said to have an ARAI claimed range of 437 km.

The Tata Nexon EV Max is powered by high voltage state-of-the-art Ziptron technology and will be available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. It will come in 3 exciting colours – Intensi-Teal(exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual-tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

Equipped with a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Tata Nexon EV Max offers 33% higher battery capacity, delivering an anxiety-free ARAI certified range of 437 km (under standard testing conditions), which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. The Nexon EV Max produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at the push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs.

Taking the charging experience to the Max level, the Tata Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at the workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs. Making it an irresistible proposition, the Nexon EV MAX will support a faster charging time of 0 - 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

The Tata Nexon EV Max is available at a starting price of INR 17.74 lakh. Its range-topping trim, XZ+ Lux, will set you back by INR 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom).