Experience Tata Nexon EV in 3D on the company’s official website

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Tata Motors has taken yet another step in ensuring customer safety. The homegrown automobile manufacturer has introduced a new service called the ‘Nexon EV 3D Commerce’ to provide an immersive virtual experience of the electric SUV on its official website.

Tata Motors launched the new Nexon EV 3D Commerce on the occasion of World EV Day (8 September). Powered by Eccentric Engine’s One 3D platform, it is a first-of-its-kind service providing customers with a detailed and holistic purchase experience that saves time and effort.

Speaking on the launch of the Nexon EV 3D Commerce, Mr Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Electric Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said:

We are constantly looking at ways and means of improving customer experience and engagement. The current pandemic has urged businesses to change their approach and adapt in accordance with the new normal. Being a homegrown brand, it gives us great pleasure to partner with Eccentric Engine, an innovative Indian tech company, and launch this initiative, as we redefine our customer engagement. The Nexon EV 3D Commerce is a big step in this direction.

The Nexon EV 3D Commerce is a 360-degree virtual experience which allows customers to explore the colours, variants, features, and accessories of the Nexon EV in great detail. This will be the first automotive E-Commerce service with 3D at its core. The Nexon EV 3D Commerce will include all of the available accessories that customers can explore and also book their personalised vehicles online.

Also Read: Tata Motors Introduces New Subscription Plan for Nexon EV, EMI Starts at INR 41,900

The Tata Nexon EV was launched earlier this year and soon became one of the highest-selling electric 4-wheelers in the country. Its demand is on the rise, so much so that Tata Motors rolled out the 1000th Nexon EV from its manufacturing facility in Pune last month.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.