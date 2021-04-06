Tata Nexon (4-Star NCAP) gets T-Boned by Truck, Saves All Occupants

Tata Nexon is one of the safest cars in its segment. Launched for the first time in the year 2017, it is one of the best-selling models of the home-grown carmaker. The Nexon is loved for its looks, powerful engine options, affordable pricing, and build quality. However, the most celebrated attribute of the Tata Nexon is its safety rating. Owners are often seen sharing post-accident images of their possessions on social media platforms and praising the build quality. Recently, we came across a similar incident via a social media platform, wherein the owner shared the post-accident images of his Tata Nexon.

The car in the above image belongs to Dr Rahul Tiwary, and he shared the picture of his crashed 2017 Tata Nexon after it was hit by a truck while crossing a road. According to the Nexon owner, the truck was at around 60 kmph when the accident took place. As a result, Nexon’s front-left portion suffered some damages. The front right fender and the door got crushed. Also, the ORVM is no more in the sight now. When the mishap occurred, the owner was travelling with his family in the Nexon. Fortunately, none suffered any injuries whatsoever, and all the occupants walked out of the car safely.

The Nexon’s body shell managed to absorb the energy of the impact quite well. However, this isn’t the 5-star rated model, as the Nexon received a 5-star Global-NCAP crash-test rating in 2018. The Nexon was awarded a 4-star crash-test rating when it first appeared at the Global-NCAP’s facility in 2017. During this attempt, it missed out on four-channel ABS and seatbelt reminder for the front passenger seat. It was only in 2018 when the Nexon was tested by Global-NCAP again with a four-channel ABS unit and front seatbelt reminders that it received a complete 5-star crash-test rating.

Currently, the Tata Nexon is on sale in its facelifted avatar, and it comes with two engine options – 1.2L Revotron petrol and 1.5L Revotorq diesel. The 1.2L turbo-petrol power plant produces 120 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of max torque. The 1.5L oil burner is designed to develop 110 PS against 260 Nm. These engines can be had mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT. With prices starting from INR 7.09 lakh, it competes with the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Vitara Brezza.