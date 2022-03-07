Tata Motors to Deliver 65 EVs to Kerala State Electricity Board

Tata Motors, as part of a tender agreement with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), has bagged a contract for 65 EVs (60 Tigor EVs and 5 Nexon EVs). This order is part of a competitive pan India tender, floated by KSEB in line with the state’s vision ‘Go Green/Carbon Neutral’ by 2030.

A handover ceremony was organized at Kanakakkkunu Palace, Trivandrum, in the presence of Sri. K. Krishnankutty – Hon’ble Minister of Electricity, Adv. Antony Raju – Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Dr. B. Ashok IAS - Chairman, KSEB and other Senior Government Officials.

With a commanding market share of 85% (YTD FY22) and over 15,000 Tata EVs on road till date, Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country. In an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.

With 4 star G-NCAP rating, the Tigor EV is undoubtedly the safest electric sedan in India. Based on 3 key product pillars, namely: Technology. Comfort and Safety, it comes packed with a supreme powertrain, infotainment and connected systems, setting new benchmarks for all. Providing an ARAI certified range of 306km, the Tigor EV is equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density Lithium-ion battery pack and gives a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds resulting in a zippy and exciting drive for all occupants. The Ziptron technology delivers high performance through an energy-efficient motor that offers flat torque from the get-go leading to a ‘zippy’ driving experience. The Tigor EV comes with an 8-year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty, for complete peace of mind.

The Nexon EV, an aspirational SUV, delivers an anxiety-free long range (ARAI certified range of 312km) on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics. For more information on the product, please visit