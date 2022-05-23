Tata Motors & Tata Power to Install 7 MWp Solar Rooftop Expansion Project in Pune

Reaffirming Tata Group’s commitment towards sustainable manufacturing, Tata Power and Tata Motors have joined hands for the development of a 7 MWp solar rooftop project at Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle Plant in Chikhali, Pune.

This is the third phase of a joint 17 MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies, of which a 10 MWp has been installed earlier. With this latest installation, the Tata Motors PV manufacturing unit, installed by Tata Power, will become home to India’s largest on-site solar project.

Tata Motors and Tata Power have recently inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this solar project. A significant step towards building a resilient and sustainable future, the installation is collectively expected to generate 23 million units of electricity, mitigating 5.23 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide. This will be equivalent to planting 8.36 lakh trees over a lifetime.

Commenting on the project, Mr. Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has been working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions to achieve Net Zero Emission goal. With fresh agreement to install an additional Roof Top solar plant of 7 MWp in our Pune plant in association with Tata Power, we will move closer to our goal of 100% Renewable Energy. Post commissioning of this capacity, we will become the largest onsite solar installation in India.”

Tata Motors, as a signatory to the RE100, is committed to using 100 percent renewable energy in its operations and has taken many steps toward this objective by gradually increasing the proportion of renewable energy used in its operations. The company generated 92.39 million kWh of renewable electricity in FY22, accounting for almost 19.4% of total power usage. The company also plans to obtain renewable energy with greater rigour to reach its goal of procuring 100% renewable energy by 2030.