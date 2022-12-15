Tata Motors Signs MoU with Everest Fleet to Deliver 5000 XPRES-T EVs

Tata Motors has signed an MoU with Everest Fleet Private Limited to deliver 5000 XPRES-T EVs. Moving forward in its journey towards accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation, the company has already handed over 100 cars to mark this celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager, Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. said, “We are delighted to associate with Everest Fleet Private Limited for the deployment of 5000 XPRES-T EVs electric sedans in their fleet. With enhanced safety, fast charging solution, a premium interior theme, and dynamic performance at an affordable price, the XPRES-T EV has created a new benchmark in India’s EV fleet segment with a market share of more than 90%. Through such partnerships, we are successfully moving towards enhancing EV adoption in India, thereby helping the country #EvolveToElectric.”

According to Mr. Siddharth Ladsariya, Founder, Everest Fleet Private Limited, “Everest Fleet is a purpose-led organisation with a deep focus on sustainable mobility solutions. At Everest Fleet, we are paving the way for a better India, one kilometer at a time. Time has come to now take our 100% CNG cars' fleet towards a greener and cleaner alternative - Electric Vehicle. We are really looking forward for this EV journey together with Tata Motors as a strategic partner.”

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.