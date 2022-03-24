Tata Motors & PPS Motors to Launch First Dealership in Chennai

Tata Motors, in partnership with PPS Motors, has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art dealership at Pallikarnai in the city of Chennai. With this new facility, the company aims to extend its presence and build a strong foothold in the city.

The new dealership facility with a presence in Pallikarnai and ECR, Chennai will provide access to world-class Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles to customers in the region.

The showroom has been designed and built as per the Company’s Dealership Standards and is strategically located to provide convenient access to visitors and customers. The dealership employees have been trained under the supervision of Tata Motors experts and will provide a quality customer experience to the visitors.