Tata Motors Offers Lifetime Battery Warranty on Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh

In a major push to ease EV ownership concerns, Tata Motors has announced a Lifetime High-Voltage (HV) Battery Warranty for the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh. This industry-first offering aims to eliminate long-term battery anxiety, one of the major barriers to electric vehicle adoption in India.

Following the successful debut of this warranty on the Harrier.ev, Tata is now extending it to all existing and new first-owner private customers of the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh. This bold move underlines Tata’s commitment to delivering worry-free, future-ready ownership to its EV buyers.

The Lifetime HV Battery Warranty not only secures long-term battery health but also strengthens the resale value proposition of Tata’s EVs. Coupled with running cost savings of up to ₹8–9 lakh over 10 years, it adds significant value to the EV ownership experience.

To further sweeten the deal, Tata is offering a ₹50,000 loyalty benefit to existing TATA.ev customers who upgrade to the Curvv.ev or Nexon.ev 45 kWh.