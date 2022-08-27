Tata Motors Launches Jet Edition of Safari, Harrier & Nexon SUVs

Tata Motors has introduced a new Jet Edition of the Safari, Harrier and Nexon SUVs in India. This unique and luxurious line-up is inspired by ‘Business Jets’, which will appeal to a set of customers who love opulence and want to soar high in luxury.

The Jet Edition line-up features a unique exterior colour – Starlight - a dual-tone combination of an earthy bronze body and a platinum silver roof. The models also have Jet black alloy wheels and silver skid plates at the front and rear that will enhance the exterior opulence of the cars, giving them a premium and upmarket appeal.

The interior comes with a dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black theme. The techno-steel bronze finish mid-pad is the centre of attraction on the instrument panel along with the bronze accents on doors and floor consoles which elevate the overall ambience of the cars. JET embroidery on the front headrests and deco stitching on the seats in a bronze thread, makes the car more thematic and a complete package of style, comfort and extravagance.

The Jet Edition of Tata Safari and Harrier features advanced ESP safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert, After Impact Braking. Additionally, the inclusion of a C-type USB charger in all rows for both cars, Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second-row bench and captain seats (only in the Safari). They will also include a Wireless Android Auto/ Apple Carplay, Air purifier and a Wireless charger.

In addition to all the features of the Jet range combined with the luxuries of the top-end model, the Nexon Jet Edition will also boast of a wireless charger.