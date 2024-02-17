Tata Motors Launches Heavy Duty Smart Trucks in South Africa

Tata Motors has launched its successful range of multipurpose heavy-duty trucks – Ultra T.9 and Ultra T.14, in South Africa. Designed to fulfil the rising need for safer, smarter and greener cargo mobility, the Ultra is perfectly suited for a wide variety of conventional and specialist logistics applications including bakery, FMCG, white goods, agriculture and construction. The Ultra range is engineered to deliver high productivity with best-in-class power & torque and fuel efficiency with lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

The robustly built Ultra features a walk-through cabin, power steering, dashboard-mounted gear lever, booster assisted clutch and mechanically suspended seat for safe and fatigue-free driving. Powered by Tata Motors’ globally proven turbocharged diesel engines with best-in-class power and torque output, the Ultra T.9 (powered with a 3.3L engine) and Ultra T.14 (powered with a 5.0L engine) provide a reliable solution to comfortably carry heavy loads over long distances and rough terrains. The trucks come equipped parabolic suspension for rugged and uninterrupted operations. The trucks are offered with Tata Motors’ flagship connected vehicle system, the Fleet Edge, for efficient fleet management that helps further increase fleet productivity.

Key features of Ultra