Tata Motors Gets an Order of 250 EVs from Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility

Tata Motors will be delivering 250 EVs - 175 units of the Nexon EV and 75 units of the Tigor EV) to individual customers as a part of an order received from Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM).

In the first phase of the order, 101 EVs were delivered, which included 70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EVs. The remaining vehicle deliveries will be completed as a part of the second phase, in days to come. Organized at ITC Rama International, the handover ceremony was graced by Mr. Shailesh Chandra - Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said:

It is heartening to see members of AMGM adopt a green and clean future, not only as individual contributors but also as a community. We are honoured to be associated with AMGM and proud to join their movement, serving a purpose for the greater good. I would like to congratulate and thank AMGM for their order of250 Tata EVs. This will set an example for other states as well. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join this green wave as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric.

With a commanding market share of 87% (11M, FY 22) and over 21,500 Tata EVs on road till date, Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country. In an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.