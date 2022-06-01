Tata Motors Delivers 51 Evs In Nagpur In One Day

Tata Motors has announced that it has delivered 51 EVs in Nagpur in one day. The electric vehicles included 09 Tigor EVs, 39 Nexon EVs and 03 Nexon EV MAX.

The deliveries took place in the presence of the Honorable Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India (MORTH) – Mr. Nitin Gadkari, who handed over the keys of these green and clean vehicles to the respective customers. Hosted at Aditya Auto Agencies, Nagpur, the event was also graced by its chief guest – Honorable Justice Supreme Court (Retd.) Mr. Vikas Sirpurkar, Owner and Dealer Principal – Mr. Prakash Jain and other senior officials from Tata Motors.

With a commanding market share of 87% (11M, FY 22) and over 25000 Tata EVs on road till date, Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country.

Furthermore, in an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.