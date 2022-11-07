Tata Motors Announces Achievement of 50,000 EV Production

Tata Motors has announced that it has achieved 50,000 EV production. The company rolled out its 50,000th electric vehicle from its Pune facility.

Favorable policy environment, positive word of mouth from existing customers, practical product options, better ride and handling and attractive cost of ownership have helped Tata Motors achieve this feat ahead of its target.

To democratize electric mobility in India, Tata Motors is ensuring that there is an EV option for everyone. From the most popular SUV brand in India, the Nexon EV to the newest addition– Tata Tiago EV, India’s first electric hatchback, the Company’s deep understanding of EV customers has resulted in an exciting product mix with the most relevant features.

To address customer needs, Tata Motors has not only introduced features like Multi Mode Regen and Multi Drive Mode, but also educated customers about the best way to drive their EVs for optimal range. All products are powered by the high voltage Ziptron architecture, which is driven and proven for over 450 million kms across diverse and challenging Indian terrains, providing an unmatched, uncompromising EV experience.

While new products are developed to cater to evolving customer needs, Tata Motors also offered software updates to existing EV customers so they can enjoy a renewed driving and ownership experience. Furthermore, with an aim to make EVs easily accessible, Tata Motors has entered 80 new cities, expanding its network to more than 165 cities, and helping consumers embrace EVs as their mode of personal mobility.