Tata Launches Adventure X Persona for Harrier & Safari SUVs

Tata Motors has introduced the All-New Adventure X Persona for its flagship SUVs — Harrier and Safari — giving the high SUV segment a serious dose of rugged charm and premium tech. Starting at ₹18.99 lakh (Harrier) and ₹19.99 lakh (Safari), this new variant adds off-road muscle and segment-first features into the mix.

Built on the Land Rover-derived OMEGARC platform and powered by the robust 2.0L KRYOTEC diesel engine, both models are adventure-ready with Trail Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet), Trail Hold EPB, Multi Drive Modes, and Adaptive Cruise Control with ADAS.

On the tech front, you get a 26.03 cm Ultra-View Twin Screen System, 360° HD Surround View, Ergo Lux Driver Seat with memory, Trail Sense Auto Headlamps, and Aqua Sense Wipers. The Harrier gets R17 Titan Forged Alloys with Onyx Trail black-themed interiors, while the Safari flaunts R18 Apex Forged Alloys and a classy Tan Oak interior theme.

Also read: Tata Begins Production of Harrier EV, Deliveries from July

This launch is part of Tata’s refreshed Harrier and Safari portfolio, which now includes the new Pure X persona as well. With enhanced value, bolder styling, and intuitive tech, Tata is clearly gunning for dominance in the premium SUV space.

Note: Introductory prices valid till October 31, 2025.