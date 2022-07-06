Tata Intra Smart Pickup Truck Crosses 1 Lakhs Sales Milestone

Tata Intra smart pickup truck has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in India. With this colossal achievement, the Intra becomes the fastest in its segment to have reached this milestone, in just over three years since its launch in May 2019.

Built on Premium Tough design philosophy, the Tata Intra is engineered to perfectly suit the needs of customers looking for higher load carrying capacity and better driveability. Over the past three years, it has been popular in its segment for its superior driving comfort, fuel economy and offers excellent customer experience.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Vinay Pathak,Vice President, Product Line – SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said, “Reaching this remarkable feat of 1 lakh customers for the Intra is a moment of great pride and joy for us. The Intra’s immense popularity is a testament to its position as a game-changing vehicle within its segment, and the profound sense of trust customers have in our brand. Tata Motors has always placed customers at the centre of all its endeavours and Tata Intra is no different; engineered keeping in mind customer aspirations towards reaping higher business returns while lowering total operational costs. We extend our sincerest gratitude to all customers who have been on this journey with us over the past three years.”

Powered by a robust and reliable engine and endowed with large loading deck, the Tata Intra comes with a promise of superior performance, faster turn-around time and maximum earning potential for its owners. With a wide walkthrough cabin and ergonomic seating, the vehicle is designed to offer a comfortable, fatigue-free driving experience.

The Intra is also versatile, with hydro-formed rugged chassis frame and high ground clearance to take on tough terrain. To ensure lower maintenance and operational costs, it comes equipped with a Gear Shift Advisor as well as an Eco Switch. The Intra is currently available in two variants – V10 and V30, with varied deck configurations.