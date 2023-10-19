Tata Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Nexon EV to Feature Built-in Alexa

Amazon announced that it has collaborated with Tata Motors to bring Alexa to their newly-launched line-up of vehicles. The latest Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier, and Safari cars now come with Alexa Built-in, allowing customers to do more in their vehicle with simple voice commands, while keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the steering wheel. These vehicles come with an innovative digital design approach that is smart, futuristic, and tech-forward to provide a highly-elevated in-vehicle experience.

Seamless voice-enabled car controls with Alexa

Customers can ask Alexa, in English, Hindi, or Hinglish, to change the temperature inside the vehicle, adjust the airflow settings, adjust screen brightness, open/close the sunroof, and more. Just ask, “Alexa, open/close sunroof”, or “Alexa, set temperature to 20 degrees”. Customers can also control the 360-degree surround view camera in their Tata cars with Alexa to enhance maneuverability, safety, and the overall driving experience. Just ask, “Alexa, turn on my 360-degree camera”.

Hands-free entertainment and productivity on-the-go

With Alexa Built-in, Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier, and Safari customers can enjoy their favourite music, listen to audiobooks on Audible, ask for jokes, listen to shayaris, and play games to stay entertained on their commute and enjoy family drives. Alexa also helps to navigate and check for traffic conditions, make and receive calls, manage to-do and shopping lists, hear the latest news, set reminders, shop on Amazon, and much more. Just ask, “Alexa, play road trip songs”, “Alexa, call dad”, “Alexa, play my book from Audible”, “Alexa, add black socks to my cart” or “Alexa, check ATMs nearby".