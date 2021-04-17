Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Others DISCONTINUED Temporarily - Full Info

Tata Motors took the podium in March this year after following Maruti and Hyundai on the monthly sales tally. The homegrown carmaker became the third-largest in the country last month. However, the picture seems to be quite hazy for this month. The carmaker’s entire lineup will be out of production this month as a lockdown is imposed in Pune, Maharashtra. As a result, all Tata models, namely Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, Safari and Nexon are temporarily discontinued.

While this decision will keep the Tata Motors employees away from the spread of the contagious pathogen, it will hamper the waiting period for the aforementioned products. In March this year, Tata Motors posted a sales growth of 422 per cent on a YoY basis. The carmaker sold a total of 29,655 units last month, whereas the sales figure stood at 5,676 units in the same month last year. Talking of the highest-selling car, the Nexon remained the top-selling product of the brand in March 2021 with 8,683 units being sold, and thus, registering a YoY growth of 228 per cent. Following the Nexon was the Altroz, which recorded sales of 7,550 units in March this year.

Last year in the same month, Tata Motors sold only 1,147 units of the Altroz. As a result, the YoY Growth for the Altroz for March stands at 558 per cent. The Tiago and Harrier, on the other hand, registered sales of 6,893 units and 2,284 units, respectively. The newest product of the brand – Tata Safari, managed to find 2,148 buyers in March. Interestingly, the Tigor posted the highest YoY growth for March of 1,591 per cent, with the lowest sales figure in the brand’s lineup.

Talking of the brand’s newest product in the Indian market – Tata Safari, it is a 7-seater SUV that rivals the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus and the likes. It is currently on sale at a starting price of INR 14.69 lakh, which goes up to INR 21.45 lakh. Powering the Safari is a 2.2L oil burner that puts out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. It is available with two transmission choices – a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed automatic transmission.

